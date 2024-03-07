Horne scores 20 off the bench, Texas State downs Southern Miss 75-59 in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Dontae Horne led 11th-seeded Texas State over sixth-seeded Southern Miss on Thursday night with 20 points…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Dontae Horne led 11th-seeded Texas State over sixth-seeded Southern Miss on Thursday night with 20 points off the bench in a 75-59 victory in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Texas State will play third-seeded Troy in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Horne also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (16-17). Jordan Mason added 18 points while going 6 of 13 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Dylan Dawson went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Victor Hart led the way for the Golden Eagles (16-16) with 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Austin Crowley added 16 points and two steals for Southern Miss. Andre Curbelo also had 10 points and seven assists.

Texas State took the lead with 10:59 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-23 at halftime, with Mason racking up eight points. Texas State extended its lead to 43-23 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Horne scored a team-high 18 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

