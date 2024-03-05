Holy Cross tops Army 84-68 to begin the Patriot League Tournament

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 28 points and Holy Cross beat Army 84-68 on Tuesday night to…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 28 points and Holy Cross beat Army 84-68 on Tuesday night to begin the Patriot League Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Holy Cross (10-22) advances to play top-seeded Colgate on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Octave also added six rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Caleb Kenney shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Black Knights (10-22) were led in scoring by Josh Scovens, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ryan Curry added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Army. Jaden Ellis also had 14 points.

Holy Cross took the lead with 10:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-27 at halftime, with Montgomery racking up nine points. Octave scored a team-high 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

