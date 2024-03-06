Hinson scores 27 points to lead Pitt past Florida State 88-73

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 points, Jaland Lowe added 17 and Pittsburgh stayed in controlled most of the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 points, Jaland Lowe added 17 and Pittsburgh stayed in controlled most of the way in beating Florida State 88-73 on Tuesday night.

Carlton Carrington had 12 points and reserve Ishmael Leggett scored 10 points for the Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC), which reached the 20-win mark for the second-consecutive season.

Pitt shot 55.9% (33 for 59) from the field, including 42.3% (11 for 26) from 3-point range, but just 61.1% (11 for 18) from the foul line. The Panthers led for 34 1/2 minutes.

Cam Corhen scored 25 points, shooting 8 for 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the foul line, Darin Green Jr. scored 16 points and Jamir Watkins 15 for Florida State (15-15, 9-10). The Seminoles were just 5 for 17 from 3-point range.

Following Pitt’s 42-31 halftime lead, the Panthers went on a 13-4 run to start to extend the margin to 53-35 in the first three minutes of the second half. Florida State closed the gap to 56-49 on a jump shot from Watkins, but the Seminoles never got closer.

Pitt’s Federiko Federiko threw down a dunk with 4:52 left for a 78-66 and the Panthers stayed ahead by double digits to close it out.

Florida State finishes the regular season when it hosts Miami on Saturday. Pitt wraps up the regular season Saturday when it hosts North Carolina State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.