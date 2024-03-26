High Point plays Arkansas State in CBI Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-16, 13-8 Sun Belt) vs. High Point Panthers (26-8, 14-4 Big South) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-16, 13-8 Sun Belt) vs. High Point Panthers (26-8, 14-4 Big South)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Arkansas State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Panthers’ record in Big South games is 14-4, and their record is 12-4 in non-conference games. High Point averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 13-8 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 10-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

High Point is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 78.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.2 High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Abdoulaye is shooting 47.5% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Taryn Todd is averaging 12.5 points for the Red Wolves. Freddy Hicks is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.