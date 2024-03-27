High Point and Seattle U play in CBI Tournament matchup

Seattle U Redhawks (22-14, 12-10 WAC) vs. High Point Panthers (27-8, 14-4 Big South) Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Seattle U square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Panthers have gone 14-4 against Big South opponents, with a 13-4 record in non-conference play. High Point averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC action is 12-10. Seattle U is second in the WAC giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

High Point makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Seattle U averages 73.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.4 High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

