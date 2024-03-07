Hayman scores 21 in SFA’s 87-60 victory over Southern Utah

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman’s 21 points helped SFA defeat Southern Utah 87-60 on Thursday night. Hayman added five…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman’s 21 points helped SFA defeat Southern Utah 87-60 on Thursday night.

Hayman added five rebounds for the ‘Jacks (16-14, 9-10 Western Athletic Conference). Latrell Jossell scored 14 points while going 5 of 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and added five assists and four steals. Jalil Beaubrun finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jamari Sibley led the Thunderbirds (9-21, 4-15) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Zion Young added 12 points and two steals for Southern Utah. Braden Housley finished with 10 points and five assists. The loss is the eighth straight for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

