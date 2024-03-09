Hayman leads SFA against Utah Tech after 21-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-19, 7-12 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-19, 7-12 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -10; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Utah Tech after Kyle Hayman scored 21 points in SFA’s 87-60 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The ‘Jacks have gone 9-5 at home. SFA is the top team in the WAC averaging 36.3 points in the paint. Sadaidriene Hall leads the ‘Jacks with 6.5.

The Trailblazers are 7-12 against conference opponents. Utah Tech has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

SFA’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 8.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

