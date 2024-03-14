Harris and Zackery lead Boston College over Clemson 76-55 in ACC Tournament second round

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 27 points, Jaeden Zackery added 22 and Boston College cruised to a 76-55…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 27 points, Jaeden Zackery added 22 and Boston College cruised to a 76-55 victory over Clemson on Wednesday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Eleventh-seeded Boston College (19-14) has won four straight and will face No. 3 seed Virginia (22-9) in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Harris and Zackery were a combined 18-of-34 shooting from the floor and made nine 3-pointers. Quinten Post added 11 points and Donald Hand Jr. had 10 for BC, which made 12 of its 24 field goals and all eight of its free throws in the second half.

PJ Hall scored 21 points to lead No. 6 seed Clemson (21-11), which beat BC 89-78 in the regular season. Joe Girard chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

BC closed the first half on a 22-9 run for a 40-28 lead at the break. Harris scored 13 points and Zackery added 10 first-half points for the Eagles. Girard hit consecutive 3s to end the half for Clemson. The Tigers cut their deficit to 10 points early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

Boston College entered 0-3 in ACC Tournament play against Clemson.

——- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.