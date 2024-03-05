Hall’s 25 points pace Clemson’s balanced attack in 90-75 win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points, Ian Schieffelin recorded a double-double and Clemson took the season series…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points, Ian Schieffelin recorded a double-double and Clemson took the season series against Syracuse with a 90-75 victory on Tuesday night.

Schieffelin scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He shot 5 for 5, duplicating his 5-for-5 shooting performance against Syracuse when Clemson won 77-68 on Feb. 10.

Joe Girard III scored 21 points and Chase Hunter 17 for the Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC), who shot 56.7% (32 of 57).

Judah Mintz scored 20 points, reserve Quadir Copeland added 17 points, Maliq Brown had 12 while grabbing 11 rebounds and JJ Starling chipped in with 10 points for Syracuse (20-11, 11-9).

Syracuse got within 56-51 with 11:47 remaining, after Clemson built a 42-30 halftime lead, but never got closer as the Tigers led by double digits for most of the remainder.

In the first half, Copeland made a layup to reduce Syracuse’s deficit to 30-28 before the Tigers went on a 12-2 run over the last 4:37 before intermission. The Orange’s lone lead came when Starling made a 3 for the first basket of the game.

The Tigers moved their overall record against Syracuse to 10-6 and 6-1 at Clemson.

Syracuse next plays in the ACC Tournament. Clemson closes the regular season on Saturday at Wake Forest.

