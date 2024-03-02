Haggerty leads Tulsa against Temple after 29-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-14, 5-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-17, 4-11 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-14, 5-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-17, 4-11 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Temple Owls after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Tulsa’s 89-73 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 5-7 at home. Temple allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-11 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

Temple’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Temple.

Haggerty is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

