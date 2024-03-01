Haggerty and Tulsa host Temple

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-14, 5-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-17, 4-11 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-14, 5-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-17, 4-11 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Temple Owls after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Tulsa’s 89-73 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 5-7 in home games. Temple has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-11 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks ninth in the AAC giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Temple averages 71.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 15.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Temple.

Haggerty is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

