Green Bay Phoenix play in Horizon League Tournament against the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Milwaukee play in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Phoenix are 13-7 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Green Bay is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 13-8 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 11.3.

Green Bay’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Phoenix. David Douglas Jr. is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Faizon Fields is averaging 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

