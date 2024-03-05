Grant’s 26 lead Duquesne over VCU 69-59

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne’s 69-59 victory against VCU on Tuesday night. Grant…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne’s 69-59 victory against VCU on Tuesday night.

Grant shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Dukes (19-11, 9-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jake DiMichele scored 10 points, finishing 4 of 5 from the floor. Jimmy Clark III added nine points.

The Rams (19-11, 11-6) were led by Joe Bamisile, who recorded 18 points. Toibu Lawal added 11 points for VCU. Zeb Jackson finished with 10 points and three steals.

Duquesne entered halftime up 31-27. Grant paced the Dukes with 10 first-half points. Duquesne pulled away on an 8-0 that erased a three-point deficit, and led 46-41 with 13:14 remaining in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

