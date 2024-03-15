Grand Canyon plays in WAC Tournament against the Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (19-13, 12-9 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (27-4, 17-3 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Seattle U Redhawks (19-13, 12-9 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (27-4, 17-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Seattle U square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Antelopes are 17-3 against WAC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.3.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC action is 12-9. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 5.0.

Grand Canyon averages 79.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 67.0 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 17.9 points. John Christofilis is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

