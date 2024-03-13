Grambling Tigers and Alabama State Hornets play in SWAC Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (13-18, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-14, 14-4 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama State Hornets (13-18, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-14, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alabama State.

The Tigers have gone 14-4 against SWAC teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Grambling is the top team in the SWAC averaging 32.6 points in the paint. Antwan Barnett leads the Tigers with 8.0.

The Hornets are 8-10 in SWAC play. Alabama State leads the SWAC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 3.1.

Grambling averages 67.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Antonio Madlock is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

