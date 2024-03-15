Grambling faces Bethune-Cookman in SWAC Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-15, 12-7 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (18-14, 15-4 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-15, 12-7 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (18-14, 15-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 15-4 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Grambling is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 12-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Grambling scores 67.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Dhashon Dyson is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals. Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

