Gordon, Iona Gaels to host Emejuru and the Siena Saints

Siena Saints (4-26, 3-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 9-10 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (4-26, 3-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 9-10 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Iona in MAAC action Saturday.

The Gaels are 8-5 in home games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Saints have gone 3-16 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 6.3.

Iona averages 72.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 74.9 Siena gives up. Siena’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zek Tekin is averaging nine points for the Saints. Emejuru is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.