Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Francisco Dons play in WCC Tournament

San Francisco Dons (23-9, 12-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6, 14-2 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (23-9, 12-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-6, 14-2 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga and San Francisco play in the WCC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Gonzaga has a 20-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 12-5 in WCC play. San Francisco averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). San Francisco averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

