Giffa’s 22 lead High Point over Arkansas State 81-80 in CBI semifinals

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024, 9:42 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 22 points in High Point’s 81-80 victory over Arkansas State on Tuesday night in the CBI Tournament semifinals.

Giffa gave High Point an 81-74 lead with 1:54 left.

Giffa had five rebounds for the Panthers (27-8). Kimani Hamilton scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Duke Miles had 16 points and shot 5 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Izaiyah Nelson led the Red Wolves (20-17) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Taryn Todd added 23 points for Arkansas State. Freddy Hicks had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

