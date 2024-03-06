Georgia State plays Marshall in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (14-16, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (14-16, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State and Marshall play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 8-10 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Georgia State has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 7-12 record against teams above .500.

Georgia State is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 73.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.4 Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 12 points and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kamdyn Curfman averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Kevon Voyles is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

