Georgia faces Missouri in SEC Tournament

Missouri Tigers (8-23, 0-18 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays in the SEC Tournament against Missouri.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC play is 6-12, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Georgia has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-18 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Russel Tchewa is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Carter is averaging 11 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.