Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop following Harrison’s 27-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-13, 8-7 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Kasen Harrison scored 27 points in Winthrop’s 100-96 overtime loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Winthrop has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 10-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 6.6.

Winthrop’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Robinson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

