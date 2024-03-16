Florida takes on Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies (20-13, 11-9 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (23-10, 13-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-13, 11-9 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (23-10, 13-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M.

The Gators have gone 13-7 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 43.1 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 7.5 rebounds.

The Aggies are 11-9 in SEC play. Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC with 42.7 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 9.5.

Florida’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.7 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 74.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 78.0 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.3 points for the Gators. Samuel is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 18.5 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.