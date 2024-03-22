Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Florida takes on Colorado…

Florida takes on Colorado in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 22, 2024, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Buffaloes (25-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Florida Gators (24-11, 14-8 SEC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators are 14-8 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.7 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 7.4 rebounds.

The Buffaloes are 15-8 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 7.0.

Florida makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.1 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up