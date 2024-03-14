Florida plays Georgia in SEC Tournament

Georgia Bulldogs (17-15, 7-12 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (21-10, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Georgia Bulldogs (17-15, 7-12 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (21-10, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Georgia meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators have gone 11-7 against SEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.9 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 7.4 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 7-12 in SEC play. Georgia averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

