Florida International visits New Mexico State after Brewer’s 23-point performance

Florida International Panthers (10-20, 5-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-18, 6-9 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays New Mexico State after Jayden Brewer scored 23 points in Florida International’s 83-76 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 11-3 at home. New Mexico State allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-10 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 74.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.0 New Mexico State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.