Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles face the Queens Royals in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-8 against ASUN opponents, with a 6-9 record in non-conference play. FGCU has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Royals’ record in ASUN play is 7-9. Queens allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 9.5 more points per game (80.7) than FGCU allows (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

