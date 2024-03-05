Florida faces No. 16 Alabama following Clayton’s 20-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points in Florida’s 82-76 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators have gone 13-1 in home games. Florida leads the SEC with 38.5 points in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 9.7.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 16.2 assists per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.4.

Florida averages 84.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 79.3 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Mark Sears is scoring 20.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Estrada is averaging 14.7 points, six rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 95.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.