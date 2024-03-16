Florida Atlantic plays in AAC Tournament against the Temple

Temple Owls (15-19, 8-13 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (25-7, 15-4 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Temple Owls (15-19, 8-13 AAC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (25-7, 15-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Temple square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Florida Atlantic Owls’ record in AAC play is 15-4, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Temple Owls are 8-13 in AAC play. Temple is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Temple gives up. Temple’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Florida Atlantic has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hysier Miller is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, while averaging 15.4 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Joran Riley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Temple Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

