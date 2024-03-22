Florida Atlantic Owls take on Northwestern Wildcats in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (25-8, 15-5 AAC) New York; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (25-8, 15-5 AAC)

New York; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Northwestern.

The Owls’ record in AAC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten games is 12-9. Northwestern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 73.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 73.3 Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 67.9% over the past 10 games.

Boo Buie is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ryan Langborg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

