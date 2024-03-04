Filipovity leads Maine against UMass-Lowell after 20-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-8, 11-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-16, 6-9 America East) Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-8, 11-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-16, 6-9 America East)

Orono, Maine; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Peter Filipovity scored 20 points in Maine’s 74-71 overtime win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Black Bears are 7-4 in home games. Maine ranks sixth in the America East with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Filipovity averaging 11.0.

The River Hawks are 11-4 in America East play. UMass-Lowell has an 8-5 record against opponents above .500.

Maine makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UMass-Lowell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipovity is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Black Bears. Jaden Clayton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Max Brooks is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

