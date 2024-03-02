Felton, East Carolina Pirates to visit Scott, North Texas Mean Green

East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 8-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-12, 8-7 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: RJ Felton and the East Carolina Pirates visit Aaron Scott and the North Texas Mean Green on Sunday.

The Mean Green have gone 10-3 in home games. North Texas is the top team in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Pirates are 7-8 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

North Texas scores 67.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 68.3 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 18.7 points for the Mean Green. Scott is averaging 10.7 points, six rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

