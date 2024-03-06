Fairfield takes on conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (18-11, 12-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasper Floyd and Fairfield host Frank Mitchell and Canisius in MAAC play.

The Stags are 9-4 in home games. Fairfield is fourth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Golden Griffins are 7-11 in MAAC play. Canisius is fifth in the MAAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell averaging 7.6.

Fairfield is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 71.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 70.9 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Floyd is averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.