Fairfield, Little Rock meet in CBI Tournament

Little Rock Trojans (21-12, 15-5 OVC) vs. Fairfield Stags (22-12, 16-7 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Little Rock meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Stags’ record in MAAC games is 16-7, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Leach averaging 9.3.

The Trojans are 15-5 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Fairfield averages 75.8 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.2 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Khalen Robinson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

