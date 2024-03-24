Fairfield and Little Rock play in CBI Tournament

Little Rock Trojans (21-12, 15-5 OVC) vs. Fairfield Stags (22-12, 16-7 MAAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (21-12, 15-5 OVC) vs. Fairfield Stags (22-12, 16-7 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Little Rock in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Stags have gone 16-7 against MAAC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Jasper Floyd paces the Stags with 5.9 boards.

The Trojans’ record in OVC play is 15-5. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Khalen Robinson averaging 4.9.

Fairfield scores 75.8 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.2 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Stags. Brycen Goodine is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

