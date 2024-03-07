Evans leads Jackson State against UAPB after 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-16, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-16, 8-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-16, 9-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts UAPB after Ken Evans scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 79-74 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 4.1.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is the SWAC leader with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ismael Plet averaging 5.4.

Jackson State averages 71.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 80.8 UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Rashad Williams is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

