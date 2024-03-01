Enaruna leads Cleveland State against IUPUI after 24-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (6-24, 2-17 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-13, 10-9 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-24, 2-17 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-13, 10-9 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 69-61 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Vikings are 12-3 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars have gone 2-17 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 50.5% IUPUI allows to opponents. IUPUI averages 65.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 20.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

