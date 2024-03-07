Elon Phoenix face the Hampton Pirates in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (8-23, 3-15 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (13-18, 6-12 CAA) Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon and…

Hampton Pirates (8-23, 3-15 CAA) vs. Elon Phoenix (13-18, 6-12 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Hampton square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Phoenix’s record in CAA play is 6-12, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Elon has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 3-15 against CAA teams. Hampton is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

Elon scores 73.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.9 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Phoenix.

Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

