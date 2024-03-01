Edwards leads James Madison against Coastal Carolina after 30-point showing

James Madison Dukes (27-3, 15-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-20, 5-12 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30…

James Madison Dukes (27-3, 15-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-20, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Terrence Edwards scored 30 points in James Madison’s 84-78 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-8 at home. Coastal Carolina gives up 78.5 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 15-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison leads the Sun Belt with 16.5 assists. Michael Green III leads the Dukes with 3.6.

Coastal Carolina scores 73.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.1 James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Ojiako is averaging 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Edwards is averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

