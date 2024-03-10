Eastern Washington Eagles play in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets (9-23, 5-14 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (21-10, 15-3 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (9-23, 5-14 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (21-10, 15-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Sacramento State play in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Big Sky games is 15-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Eastern Washington averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 5-14 in Big Sky play.

Eastern Washington makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Sacramento State has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

