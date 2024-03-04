Eastern Michigan visits Akron following Freeman’s 22-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-17, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (21-8, 13-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-17, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (21-8, 13-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Enrique Freeman scored 22 points in Akron’s 80-73 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Zips are 13-0 on their home court. Akron is third in the MAC in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Freeman paces the Zips with 12.7 boards.

The Eagles are 5-11 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Akron averages 74.9 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.3 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Hunter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

Tyson Acuff is scoring 21.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.