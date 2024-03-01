East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Brown-Jones’ 26-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-9, 12-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-9, 12-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 100-58 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 9-4 on their home court. East Tennessee State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans are 12-5 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Brown-Jones averaging 7.8.

East Tennessee State is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.8% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Kobe Langley is averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

