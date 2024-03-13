Duquesne takes on Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (13-19, 6-13 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (20-11, 10-8 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (13-19, 6-13 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (20-11, 10-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne squares off against Saint Louis in the A-10 Tournament.

The Dukes are 10-8 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 6.1.

The Billikens are 6-13 against A-10 teams. Saint Louis is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne scores 71.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 79.3 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.