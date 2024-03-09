Duquesne hosts George Washington after Bishop’s 27-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 4-13 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-11, 9-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 4-13 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-11, 9-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits Duquesne after James Bishop scored 27 points in George Washington’s 86-75 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Dukes have gone 12-4 at home. Duquesne ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-13 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Duquesne is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington scores 10.9 more points per game (77.7) than Duquesne allows to opponents (66.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

