Duquesne defeats Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament 83-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Clark III had 20 points in Duquesne’s 83-73 victory over Saint Louis on Wednesday night in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Duquesne will play third-seeded and No. 24-ranked Dayton in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Clark shot 6 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (21-11). Dae Dae Grant added 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had seven assists. David Dixon shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson led the 14-seeded Billikens (13-20) with 22 points. Cian Medley added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Saint Louis. Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 11 points.

Duquesne led 43-39 at halftime.

