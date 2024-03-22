Duke and Vermont square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont Catamounts (28-6, 18-1 America East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 15-6 ACC) New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Vermont Catamounts (28-6, 18-1 America East) vs. Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 15-6 ACC)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Vermont.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 15-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Duke is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 18-1 in America East play. Vermont is third in the America East with 13.7 assists per game led by Aaron Deloney averaging 3.0.

Duke makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Vermont has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TJ Long averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Deloney is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 71.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

