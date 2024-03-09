Drake plays Bradley in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (22-10, 14-7 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (26-6, 17-4 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Bradley Braves (22-10, 14-7 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (26-6, 17-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays in the MVC Tournament against Bradley.

The Bulldogs have gone 17-4 against MVC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Drake is fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 8.0 boards.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 14-7. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 2.4.

Drake scores 80.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 66.9 Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

Connor Hickman is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

