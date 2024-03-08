Drake Bulldogs play the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (16-16, 7-14 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-6, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (16-16, 7-14 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-6, 16-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake squares off against Evansville in the MVC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC games is 16-4, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Drake scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 7-14 in MVC play. Evansville has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Drake’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 44.8% and averaging 21.9 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

