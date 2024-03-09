Domask and No. 12 Illinois host Iowa

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois visits Iowa after Marcus Domask scored 20 points in Illinois’ 77-71 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 12-3 in home games. Iowa averages 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Iowa makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Illinois has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 21.5 points. Domask is shooting 51.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.