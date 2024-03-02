Disu leads Texas against Oklahoma State after 21-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Dylan Disu scored 21 points in Texas’ 81-69 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns are 12-4 on their home court. Texas has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys have gone 4-11 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 72.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.6 Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Disu is averaging 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Quion Williams is averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.